NNSA hosting virtual job fair for Nuclear Security Enterprise

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration will host a virtual job fair for the Nuclear Security Enterprise on Wednesday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The NSE is looking for the next generation of nuclear security professionals and working to hire over 3,500 new employees in 2022 to join its workforce of over 50,000 strong.

The virtual job fair will include hiring officials from NNSA and its national laboratories, plants and sites, including:

• Kansas City National Security Campus (Missouri)

• Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (California)

• Los Alamos National Laboratory (New Mexico)

• Nevada National Security Site

• Pantex Plant (Texas)

• Sandia National Laboratories (New Mexico and California)

• Savannah River Site (South Carolina)

• Y-12 National Security Complex (Tennessee)

NNSA federal managers and NNSA Management and Operating (M&O) contracting partners will interview and hire professionals across a broad range of skills and in many locations to support the nation’s national security mission.

“It’s a new year and we are eager to bolster our strong workforce across the Nuclear Security Enterprise,” said Lewis (Lew) Monroe III, NNSA’s director of human resources. “Recruitment opportunities like these virtual job fairs help us connect with talented and mission-oriented individuals who are ready to utilize their skills and serve this great country.”

The positions available at the NSE include:

• General engineer

• Physical scientist

• Quality assurance engineer

• Fire protection engineer

There are also contractor positions available at the NSE labs, plants and sites in several areas, including:

• Business

• Science

• Computer science

• Cybersecurity (IT/R&D)

• Skilled trades

• Electrical, mechanical and fire protection engineering

• Environment, safety and health

• Manufacturing

• Mathematics

• Nuclear facility and operations

• Technologists and technicians

NNSA and its contractors are hiring in:

• Aiken, South Carolina

• Albuquerque, New Mexico

• Amarillo, Texas

• Kansas City, Missouri

• Las Vegas, Nevada

• Livermore, California

• Los Alamos, New Mexico

• Oak Ridge, Tennessee

• Washington, D.C.

• Germantown, Maryland

During the online event, candidates will be able to have one-on-one message chats with hiring managers and human resources professionals regarding the NSE’s open positions. Candidates can also visit virtual hiring booths, view information and videos about NSE locations, and apply directly for jobs of interest. Jobseekers can register and submit resumes up until the day of the event, but pre-registration is highly recommended.

After the event, follow-up interviews may continue to take place for several days depending on the number of registrants and resumes received.

For more information, visit: www.energy.gov/nnsa/nuclear-security-enterprise-hiring.

