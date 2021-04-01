 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nine test positive for coronavirus in T&D Region
0 comments
editor's pick

Nine test positive for coronavirus in T&D Region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus illustration

An additional nine people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 510 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 465,650 and confirmed deaths to 8,087.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 8,735 total cases and a total of 226 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,397 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,176 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Person dies in log truck crash
Local

Person dies in log truck crash

HOLLY HILL – One person was killed in a three-vehicle collision involving a log truck in the Providence community, about eight miles west of H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News