Nine test positive for coronavirus in T&D Region

An additional nine people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 510 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 14 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 465,650 and confirmed deaths to 8,087.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 8,735 total cases and a total of 226 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,397 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,176 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.