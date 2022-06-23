Nine people lose home to fire in St. Matthews

A fire displaced nine St. Matthews residents early Wednesday, according to St. Matthews Fire Capt. Corey Sandifer.

Residents reported the fire at 1:26 a.m. They evacuated without any physical injuries.

“A giant ball of fire was coming through the roof” when firefighters arrived at the five-unit, single-story apartment complex at 187 Harry C. Raysor Drive, Sandier said.

Firefighters were able to contain the “giant ball of fire” within 10 to 20 minutes, Sandifer said.

It took 40 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control and to start addressing hotspots.

Firefighters from the Fort Motte, Jamison and Belleville fire departments assisted in putting out the blaze.

Fire crews left the scene at 3:40 a.m.

Sandifer said the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the nine residents by providing financial assistance and immediate needs such as food, clothing, shelter and referrals to much-needed resources.

