Nine more COVID deaths in region

An additional nine people died of the coronavirus in The T&D Region last week, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC has started releasing only weekly totals.

The following COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region from March 6 to March 12:

• Bamberg County – 1 death

• Calhoun County –1 death

• Orangeburg County – 7 deaths, 2 probable deaths

Statewide, there were 986 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 145 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,151,142 and confirmed deaths is 17,380.

The totals by county from March 6 to March 12 are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 19,620 total cases and a total of 368 deaths and 45 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 14 new cases, 2,815 total cases and a total of 65 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 2,334 total cases and a total of 49 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.