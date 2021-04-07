Nikki Haley to tour S.C. State April 12

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will tour sections of the South Carolina State University campus on Monday to see progress on several initiatives.

Haley, who was born in nearby Bamberg, and graduated from Orangeburg Preparatory School, was governor of South Carolina from 2011-17 before representing the U.S. at the United Nations from 2017-19.

During Haley’s tenure as governor, former corporate executive James E. Clark was appointed to a new board of trustees tasked with restoring S.C. State’s stability in 2015. He was named the university’s 12th president a year later.

On Monday, Haley and Clark will discuss progress made over the last six years and tour many of the improvements made to the campus. They also will discuss more advancements and activities underway, as well as future needs.

