Nicole spawns radar-indicated tornado in Orangeburg

A Columbia National Weather Service team later Friday will be assessing a potential tornado track spawned by the remnants of Nicole near the Orangeburg Country Club.

A tornado warning was issued for the Orangeburg area shortly before 3:30 a.m. with a radar-indicated tornado just northwest of the City of Orangeburg heading toward Calhoun County.

Orangeburg County emergency officials say a Columbia weather team will be assessing the track on Friday.

"We have not found any damage yet," Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said. "I have not even had any reports of trees down."

Staley said the track of the tornado began at the Orangeburg Country Club and tracked through the Dove Point Drive neighborhood and up to Calhoun County and Providence Road, Center Hill Road and near the Starbucks plant on Interstate 26.

Calhoun County Emergency Management Director David Chojnacki said there were no reports of damage.

The tornado watch was discontinued for The T&D Region Friday morning with the watch shifting to the state's Pee Dee region.

Outside of the potential tornado, Nicole's impact through early Friday morning was uneventful.

There were no power outages reported by Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities or Dominion Energy.

Tri-County Electric Cooperative reported four customers without power in Calhoun County.

About .59 inches of rain had fallen at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport through 7:53 a.m. Friday.

Sustained winds at the airport were hovering around 15 mph with the peak wind gust through 8 a.m. at the airport of 28 mph.

A wind and lake wind advisory remained in effect for the area until 7 p.m. Friday.

The wind advisory means sustained winds will be between 15 mph and 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph expected, according to the Columbia National Weather Service.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the NWS said in its advisory. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

"Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle," the NWS said.

"An isolated tornado is possible this morning," the NWS said. "Locally heavy rain possible through this afternoon."

Rainfall totals included:

1.92 inches at station 6.9-miles west-southwest of Santee

1.71 inches at a station 3.9-miles east-northeast of Swansea

1.56 inches at a station 2-miles east-northeast of Santee

1.26 inches at a station 5.2-miles east of North

1.24 inches at a station 3.2-miles east-northeast of St. Matthews

1.22 inches at a station 2.2-miles west-southwest of Elloree

.85 inches at station 2-miles north of Denmark

.77 inches at station .2 miles southeast of Ehrhardt

.56 inches at station 2.8 miles west-northwest of Denmark

.47 inches at station 4.5-miles west of Elloree