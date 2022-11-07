Nicole may bring rain to region

Uncertainty surrounds Subtropical Storm Nicole, but National Weather Service forecasters say the most likely threat to The T&D Region is heavy rain.

Showers are likely Thursday night into Veterans Day. The chance of rain is about 70 percent Thursday night and 90 percent on Veterans Day, which is Friday.

Accordingly to early forecasts, rain could start moving into the area early Thursday afternoon and increase in likelihood after midnight Friday into Friday evening.

Nicole has the potential to transition into a tropical system Wednesday while over the warm waters of the Bahamas, according to forecasters.

Nicole is now forecast to be a hurricane before making landfall in Florida.

The NWS, in its forecast discussion, says changes in the track of the storm could change impacts.

A more westerly track for the storm would yield more rain and a faster-moving system would mean less rain.

The chance of tropical storm force winds of greater than 39 mph remains relatively low for the region at 10 percent to 20 percent.

Following the storm's passage, much drier and cooler conditions will be in place, especially on Sunday with a high temperature reaching about 58 degrees.

The Orangeburg Veterans Day program is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday morning the Veteran's Memorial Park across from the Chamber of Commerce on Riverside Drive. The rain location is VFW Post 8166 at 1650 Amelia Street in Orangeburg.