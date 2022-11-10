Nicole leads to school, event changes in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

The possibility of heavy rain and strong winds from Tropical Storm Nicole led to school closures and a shift to e-learning throughout much of The T&D Region.

The Orangeburg County School District announced that the district will have an e-learning day Friday because of the threat of heavy rain, high winds and possible flooding.

Students and staff will not report to their school buildings, and all OCSD schools and buildings will be closed.

Postponed athletic activities will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Students and staff will return on Monday, Nov. 14.

Dr. Ferlondo Tullock, superintendent of Calhoun County Public Schools, said Friday will be an e-learning day for the district.

“These high winds make school bus operation extremely unsafe; therefore, students and staff will move to virtual instruction for the day,” Tullock said.

He also said all Veterans Day programs will be postponed and advised individuals to contact schools for additional information about programs that were going to be held to honor veterans.

Dr. Dottie Brown, superintendent of the Bamberg County School District, also said in an email that the district will have an e-learning day on Friday due to weather.

Calhoun Academy Head of School Becky Haigler said the school will be closed Friday and that an e-learning day will be held instead.

Orangeburg Preparatory School announced that school would remain open on Friday.

Dorchester Academy announced that school would be closed on Friday.

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College is operating on a normal schedule on Friday.

South Carolina State University’s campus will close on Friday.

All Friday classes have been canceled. Only essential personnel should report to campus, but all other staff are directed to work remotely.

The university will return to a normal schedule on Monday.

Students who remain on the campus Friday should expect to shelter in their residence halls during the storm’s peak periods while staying away from windows.

In the event of emergencies, students and employees are advised to call the Campus Police at 803-536-7188 or dial 911.

Claflin University is implementing an e-learning day on Friday. All classes will be held online and students are encouraged to check Moodle for instructions from professors. Students will not be penalized if they aren’t able to attend classes due to power outages, etc.

University offices will be closed on campus; however, personnel will work remotely.

The University Dining Center will operate on Friday during the following hours/meals:

• Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.

• Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

• Dinner: 5-7 p.m.

Jazzman’s Café and Pizza Hut will be closed. There will be no late night dining.

Updates will be posted on the university’s website, through Panther alerts (text messages), email and social media.

Veterans Day programs

Orangeburg County Veteran Affairs Officer Kenisha Grimes said the county's Veterans Day celebration will now be held indoors at 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 8166 at 1650 Amelia St. in Orangeburg.

The ceremony had originally been scheduled to be held in the Edisto Gardens Veterans Memorial Park.

The Bamberg Veterans Day program will now be held indoors at 11 a.m. at the Bamberg Civic Center. The ceremony had previously been scheduled to be held at the Bamberg County Veterans Memorial Trail.