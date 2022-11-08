Nicole could bring 3 inches of rain; 35 mph wind gusts possible

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for tornadoes Thursday afternoon into Friday evening across The T&D Region.

The National Weather Service is forecasting between 1 inch and 3 inches of rain across the area, with gusty winds over 35 mph possible.

Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley encouraged residents to monitor the forecast, noting there is a potential for heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

The heaviest rains are expected to move in around 7 p.m. Thursday and last through about noon Friday, according to the NWS.

Localized flooding is possible in urban areas and poor drainage areas, according to the NWS.

The highest wind gusts for the Orangeburg area are forecast to occur Friday morning, peaking at around 32 mph, according to the NWS. Tropical storm-force winds are 39 mph or greater.

The chance for tropical storm-force winds in The T&D Region is between 10 percent and 30 percent on Thursday evening, with Bamberg County and far western Orangeburg County having a greater chance of seeing tropical storm-force winds than central and eastern Orangeburg County or Calhoun County.

Isolated tornadoes are possible early Friday morning.

A lake wind advisory is in place from midnight Wednesday through 7 p.m. Wednesday, ahead of the arrival of Nicole. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Calhoun County Emergency Management Director David Chojnacki encouraged residents to “do their normal hurricane preps,” meaning to make sure they have enough non-perishable food, water, medicine and a weather alert radio. He encouraged people to sign up for alerts at calhouncodered.com.

“Don't drive if there is a lot of water on the ground,” Chojnacki said.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities is “not anticipating anything significant,” spokesman Randy Etters said. “Our wastewater team will be the most impacted if we receive heavy rainfall, and their preparation is generally the evaluation of systemwide lift stations to ensure necessary output.”

Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft says the biggest concern for growers in the county is harvesting cotton or beans before this round of rain.

Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis echoed Croft.

“We would be a little concerned about any cotton left in the field that has not been picked yet,” Davis said. “Soybeans have not been harvested yet.”

Davis said he talked to one farmer who was using the window of dry weather as an opportunity to get low-lying beans out before the storm.

People moving around outside after the storm are encouraged to exercise caution.

Some tips that could come in handy:

• Do not drive through flooded areas. Do not ever try to drive around or move barricades that are blocking a street.

• Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

• Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.

• If power lines are down, don’t step in puddles or standing water.

• Individuals should stay away from downed power lines.