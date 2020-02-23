NextEra says it would protect Santee Cooper lakes

The reform plan holds customer prices stable for at least the next seven years and any increases after that time period would be lower than the rate of inflation, the report states.

Santee Cooper spokewoman Mollie Gore said the plan also calls for an increase in the company's environmental stewardship by laying out the closure of four coal-fired units and the addition of 1,500 megawatts of new solar power and 200 megawatts of battery storage to the system.

"That will cut our CO2 emissions nearly in half compared to 2005 levels," Gore said.

While one of the proposals calls for a sale, Cobb-Hunter said the jury is still out on that.

"Santee Cooper is a state asset and I think we ought to be cautious of selling off state assets," she said, recalling when the state leased out 95% of South Carolina's public wireless broadband spectrum to two private companies, with the promise the state would enjoy better broadband as a result.

The results have fallen short of the promises with broadband access still a major issue of concern in the state.

Cobb-Hunter is also concerned about the 30-day window for a decision to be made.