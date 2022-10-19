Newly appointed hospital board to review contracts: official: ‘MUSC does not have a magic wand’

The Regional Medical Center’s new board plans to review the hospital’s contracts with third parties while a partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina is being finalized.

The 11-member board voted unanimously to form a committee which will “determine whether such strategic, material contracts should be maintained, renegotiated or terminated.”

The board chairman will determine which contracts will be reviewed. The committee will report its findings to the full board.

The board approved a resolution creating the new committee after a brief, closed session.

The newly formed hospital board met for the first time Wednesday at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center on Russell Street.

The new board members received an orientation on the history, structure, mission and vision of the hospital. Trustees also signed a number of documents, including conflict of interest, code of conduct and confidentiality statements.

Trustees also voted to confirm the bylaws for the board and elected board officers.

Dr. Lucius Craig III was appointed chairman of the new board. Craig has served as RMC’s chief of medical staff.

Cynthia Keller was named vice chair. Keller has served on the RMC board since June 2018.

Kathy Booker is the board secretary. Booker serves as the chief of board operations and currently serves as executive assistant to the RMC president and CEO.

Also during the meeting, RMC Chief Operating Officer Sabrina Robinson, who serves as the transition liaison to the board, provided trustees with an update on the due diligence that is underway ahead of the MUSC-RMC partnership.

Robinson said she has weekly meetings with MUSC leadership, including MUSC Chief Executive Officer Pat Cawley and MUSC Chief Financial Officer Lisa Goodlett. Goodlett served as RMC’s CFO from 2008 to 2010.

Robinson said all due diligence is to be complete between Nov. 17 and Nov. 22.

The financial due diligence includes daily meetings and uploading financial documents. The hospital is working with KPMG, an independent auditing firm working on behalf of RMC.

“Part of my role as transition liaison is to also ensure that we’re not being reckless during the transition period,” Robinson said. “At the end of the day, we want to make sure we are not going into a new system with the perception that we potentially have not really followed the letter of the law during the transition period.”

Robinson said information technology due diligence has begun, with 13 MUSC information technology members present.

RMC expects to transition to a new electronic medical record system called Epic, which is also used by MUSC. RMC has operated under the Cerner system.

“At the end of the day, we have to quickly move to Epic because that will help enhance our documentation and also our interoperability with regards to different systems,” Robinson said. “We have some computers that are still Win(dows) 7.”

Robinson said another system that will be upgraded is its human resource and payroll system.

Diligence has begun on the revenue cycle of RMC and a real estate team has started to evaluate RMC’s main plant. The MUSC real estate team will also look at the cancer center, the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Center and the Medical Arts building.

“We have not been able to maintain our facility,” Robinson said. “In order to maintain facilities, you have to have a positive net operating income profit. We can't, with operational dollars, fix capital items and we haven't had the luxury of that.”

Robinson said the hospital needs a new roof, new chillers and new windows, to name a few items. The hospital has a plan for fixing facilities.

“MUSC does not have a magic wand,” Robinson said. “You still have to stand alone as a hospital. You still have to figure out how to make your money and how to operate different things from a strategic standpoint.”

RMC is also doing due diligence on insurance payers and provider compensation.

“The purpose of that is to ensure that how we have been paying physicians aligns with the contracts,” Robinson said.

Robinson said that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services does not reimburse the hospital for patients without transportation, food and shelter but “they are about to start.”

“We are in a perfect situation to begin looking at screening for social determinants for health,” Robinson said, noting the hospital could benefit from this as early as 2023.

RMC is also looking at its operations as it transitions, such as its days of cash on hand and continuing projects that will come out of the hospital's operational dollars. Robinson said the hospital has continued projects that the former board approved.

Prior to the board meeting, the new board members met with both Orangeburg and Calhoun county councils as well as the local legislative delegation. Trustees introduced themselves.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, expressed her appreciation to the board members who have “answered the call, stepped up to the challenge that is before you.”

“We really, really, really see light at the end of the tunnel and that light is not the light of an oncoming train,” Cobb-Hunter said. “This deal, this partnership is happening in spite of those who still haven't received the message that it is going to happen. It is going through.”

Cobb-Hunter said it’s time, “not just survive, but to thrive.”

“We are moving forward. We are moving the hospital forward,” she said.

“The first challenge you all will have is dealing with the perception that is rampant in these two counties that the Regional Medical Center is not where you want to go,” Cobb-Hunter said. “We’ve got to change that. We want to restore some of the luster that was here when the hospital first opened back in 1991.”

Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, challenged the new board to serve the people and not themselves.

“You face a daunting challenge,” Hutto said. “I know you are up to it. This is something y’all have the capacity to do.”

Hutto said rural hospitals have been closing throughout the country and they face challenges.

“That is the challenge we are laying at your feet,” Hutto said. “Teamwork – this is what this has to be about.”