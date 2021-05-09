New youth program to provide summer, after-school enrichment

This summer, 30 children living in the Orangeburg area will have an opportunity to participate in a new youth program.
The New City Freedom School is a part of the Children's Defense Fund Freedom School Program, which provides summer and after-school enrichment through a research-based and multicultural program model that supports K-12 scholars and their families.
J.P. Sibley, pastor of New City Fellowship Church, and David Williams, founder of non-profit organization Why Not Young Lives, initially joined forces last year in an effort to host monthly family night activities at New City. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, those plans were halted. In more recent conversations, Williams presented Sibley with the idea of bringing another CDF Freedom School to the area.
“One of our core values at New City is participate not duplicate. David was someone who was already doing something in the community we were passionate about, so I thought, ‘Let’s participate rather than duplicate.’ I loved his desire to build bridges between different types of organizations like colleges\universities, business leaders and churches. A lot of people in Orangeburg have a desire for unity and developing a sense of community. The Freedom School provides an opportunity for everyone to be involved, not just religious organizations.”
To Sibley’s point, several partnerships have been formed on behalf of the Freedom School. The Southern Methodist denomination has donated space on the campus of Southern Methodist College. Why Not Young Lives was awarded a grant from the Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce to partially fund the program. And the Department of Student Life and Leadership at South Carolina State University has committed to connecting SCSU students with volunteer and staffing opportunities this summer.
The New City Freedom School will serve 30 third- to fifth-grade students. Students will be engaged in literacy-based learning experiences that have been proven to shrink the learning gap that often happens during the summer months known as the “Summer Slide.”
Studies show that kids lose significant knowledge in reading and math over summer break, which tends to have an adverse effect as they experience skill loss the following school year. Recently, a study conducted at Stanford University found that children in third to fifth grades lose, on average, about 20% of their school-year gains in reading and 27% of their school-year gains in math during summer break. In the wake of COVID, this rate of summer learning loss is expected to increase.
Williams, who is also a teacher at Brookdale Elementary School, has been involved in CDF Freedom School in various capacities since he was 5 years old. He compares his experience as a teacher with the CDF Freedom School experience.
“Typically, during the school year, there are 24-25 students per classroom. In the Freedom School, there are only 10 students per intern. For six weeks, students receive more individualized attention in learning activities that are fun and interactive. At Freedom School, students don’t need a book bag. This is not summer school. This an opportunity to make learning fun by incorporating music, art and service projects while building and improving literacy skills.”
In 2019, almost all students who participated in the CDF Freedom School program either improved (55.3%) or maintained (29.2%) their reading skills over the course of the six-week program and avoided the two-month summer learning loss suffered by children not participating in summer enrichment.
Daily program activities will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include classroom instruction, field trips and structured recreation. Each student will be provided breakfast, lunch and two snacks each day. The program will also include weekly parent empowerment sessions and guest speakers from the community who will share their careers and area of expertise.
“This is an opportunity for the Orangeburg community to get involved on behalf of our youth. This is not a ‘me’ thing. This is a ‘we’ thing,” Williams said.
If you would like to make a monetary donation, volunteer or if you have a student you would like to enroll, please visit www.whynotyounglives.com.