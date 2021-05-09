New youth program to provide summer, after-school enrichment

This summer, 30 children living in the Orangeburg area will have an opportunity to participate in a new youth program.

The New City Freedom School is a part of the Children's Defense Fund Freedom School Program, which provides summer and after-school enrichment through a research-based and multicultural program model that supports K-12 scholars and their families.

J.P. Sibley, pastor of New City Fellowship Church, and David Williams, founder of non-profit organization Why Not Young Lives, initially joined forces last year in an effort to host monthly family night activities at New City. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, those plans were halted. In more recent conversations, Williams presented Sibley with the idea of bringing another CDF Freedom School to the area.

“One of our core values at New City is participate not duplicate. David was someone who was already doing something in the community we were passionate about, so I thought, ‘Let’s participate rather than duplicate.’ I loved his desire to build bridges between different types of organizations like colleges\universities, business leaders and churches. A lot of people in Orangeburg have a desire for unity and developing a sense of community. The Freedom School provides an opportunity for everyone to be involved, not just religious organizations.”