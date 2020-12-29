New year could begin with severe weather

Severe weather could hit The T&D Region on New Year's Day, with a line of showers and thunderstorms forecast to move across the area ahead of a strong cold front.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center reported Tuesday that there is a 15% chance of severe thunderstorms across all of central South Carolina and east-central Georgia for New Year's Day.

The storms could bring damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and isolated, brief tornadoes.

“Downed trees and power lines are possible, as well as minor damage to structures,” the NWS states.

The greatest threat for severe storms is expected to be during the afternoon and evening, according to the NWS. The details will be clearer in coming days.

The NWS notes there are challenges in pinpointing the weather event.

“This is a scenario where there is strong wind shear, but very little instability,” the NWS said. “If instability fails to materialize, then the severe threat will be reduced.”

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday, growing to 50% on Thursday and 70% on Friday. It’ll drop back to a 30% chance on Saturday.