New Watergoat eating up trash in Sunnyside Canal; groups install litter control device in city

A new trash collection device could stop litter, limbs and other debris before it reaches the Edisto River.

Several groups joined forces to have the Watergoat device installed in Orangeburg’s Sunnyside Canal, which deposits water into the Edisto.

“Anywhere you have logs or anytime there’s a limb or a cup, trash container, or what have you, and stuff that people throw down the road – and then we get heavy rain, it washes it into canals and into drains and then it goes into the nearest draining area, which is rivers and other bodies of water,” said John Cuttino, chairman of the Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District.

PalmettoPride and the Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District came together to help install the Watergoat trash collecting system in the Sunnyside Canal on Wednesday. PalmettoPride provided a grant for the project.

Jeff Mills, the owner of Watergoat, was there to help assist in installing the Watergoat device.

“It takes about one to two hours to install the Watergoat device,” Mills said.

Two Watergoat devices have already been installed in Berkeley and Greenville counties.

Sarah Lyles, executive director of PalmettoPride, said “This is the third Watergoat that has been put in in the state. Berkeley County water district has one and then Greenville County has one as well – the first one of the area. Our board has approved 25 more around the state and this was the first one of this cycle today. We’re doing three today. The first one is in Orangeburg and hopefully if it works we can do more.”

Lyles says the device has been successful.

“The Watergoat was very successful in our other locations. The good thing about this is we’ve got a vast network of rivers and streams and water and when these areas like canals and storm drains get clogged with litter and debris, it causes flooding. We also want to capture as much of the trash as possible before it gets into big, open water. … The great thing about this system is that it’s relatively easy to maintain and it’s cost effective. It’s just been successful everywhere it’s been deployed,” Lyles said.

The City of Orangeburg will be responsible for maintaining the Watergoat.

The Sunnyside Canal is prone to collecting litter.

Harold Donnelly, Soil and Water Conservation District commissioner, said the Sunnyside Canal was chosen because “this specific location came into a survey that was being held and was deemed one of the locations that needed something done about the overflow of trash.”

Donnelly hopes to install more Watergoats throughout the county.

“If this is successful, we’re going to put in for more grants and get ready to start that process. We are going to try and get partnerships. We don’t necessarily have to just do this in the city of Orangeburg. We can do it in the whole county. This is a kick-off,” Donnelly said.

The Watergoat device stretches vertically across the Sunnyside Canal. A net stretches down to the bottom of the canal, creating a barrier that inhibits trash from reaching other bodies of water.

“It goes across the canal and it collects the trash that flows through – there’s like a fish net that catches all of the trash. You can go over it with a canoe but you can’t go over with a motorboat,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly believes that the Watergoat will help tremendously in collecting trash that ends up in the canal.

“It should be a great asset to collecting a lot of stuff that’s going into the other bodies of water,” Donnelly said.

“We need to try to do everything we can to try to minimize the litter because today’s generation, they don’t know what trashcans are. They just throw things out the window. It varies from fast food containers to soft drinks, to beer bottles. It’s just crazy,” Cuttino said.

Lyles added, “And none of it is going to biodegrade in any sort of timely manner.”

Sunnyside Canal feeds into the Edisto River near the water intake for the city of Orangeburg.

“One of the issues with the litter getting in the canal is that it ends up in the Edisto River, which is close to where the water intake is for the city of Orangeburg so that really affects our drinking water,” said Dianne Curlee, education coordinator for the Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District.

There are plans to beautify the area around Sunnyside Canal in the future.

“The other thing is we have all these invasive species like chinaberry and Johnson grass that you don’t really want around, so we’re going to check into getting a grant so we can kind of beautify the area. We have to go through the changes and meet with the city administrator and make sure they want it and then apply for the grant and so forth and see how much it costs. We just want to add to the ambiance of the water park. When you come to the water park and the arts center, you don’t want to see weeds. You want to see flowers and butterflies and that kind of stuff. That might possibly be something to fix up as well,” Cuttino said.

Lauren Pringle, a 2022 Claflin University mass communications graduate, is reporting for The Times and Democrat as a Lee Enterprises-sponsored summer intern.

