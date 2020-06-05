New virus death in Orangeburg County; new cases in region; additional 447 S.C. residents test positive

An Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus.
Also, an additional 15 people in the county have tested positive for the virus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
An additional Calhoun County resident and three additional Bamberg County residents have also tested positive.
Statewide, there are 447 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths. Eleven deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon, Greenville, Horry, Orangeburg, Richland and Spartanburg counties, and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Charleston and Cherokee counties
Orangeburg County now has 242 cases of the coronavirus and 1,487 estimated cases. There have been four deaths.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code also added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code also added a case. It now has 19 cases and 117 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added seven cases. It now has 96 cases and 590 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 36 cases and 221 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has 13 cases 80 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 33 cases and 203 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus. It is unclear where the additional cases are located.
Calhoun County now has 19 cases and 117 estimated cases. There has been one death.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code lost a case. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added 14 cases. It now has 69 cases and 424 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’s 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
