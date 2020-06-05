New virus death in Orangeburg County; new cases in region; additional 447 S.C. residents test positive

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has 13 cases 80 estimated cases.

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 33 cases and 203 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus. It is unclear where the additional cases are located.

Calhoun County now has 19 cases and 117 estimated cases. There has been one death.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code lost a case. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added 14 cases. It now has 69 cases and 424 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’s 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.