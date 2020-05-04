New virus cases reported in Orangeburg, Bamberg counties

Orangeburg County has five more confirmed cases of coronavirus and Bamberg County has one, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Statewide, there are 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,757 and those who have died to 283.
Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon, Greenville, Horry and Richland counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon and Marlboro counties.
Orangeburg County now has 92 cases, 565 estimated cases and two deaths.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added a case. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 13 cases, 80 estimated cases and no deaths.
The latest case is in Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has seven cases, 43 estimated cases and one death. No new cases were reported Monday.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
DHEC on Monday provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 23.
On March 6, the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in South Carolina. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,652 confirmed cases on May 23.
