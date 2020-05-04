New virus cases reported in Orangeburg, Bamberg counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg County has five more confirmed cases of coronavirus and Bamberg County has one, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 135 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,757 and those who have died to 283.

Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon, Greenville, Horry and Richland counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon and Marlboro counties.

Orangeburg County now has 92 cases, 565 estimated cases and two deaths.

Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added a case. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.