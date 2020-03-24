44 new virus cases in S.C.

South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (like doorknobs and handrails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

“While we reiterate the importance of taking daily precautions to prevent spread, we want to make sure South Carolinians are also taking steps to address the feelings of stress and anxiety that arise in this type of prolonged situation,” Knoche said. “Our partners at the Department of Mental Health have resources available to help, and we continue to provide guidance for coping with stress on DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage.”