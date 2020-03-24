44 new virus cases in S.C.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating 44 additional cases of the coronavirus.
This brings the total number statewide to 342 cases in 36 counties.
No additional cases have been announced in Orangeburg County, which has eight confirmed cases so far. Calhoun County has one and Bamberg County has no reported cases.
“As the number of cases and community spread expectedly increase in our state, we reiterate the importance of taking daily prevention practices to protect yourself and your community,” said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, DHEC physician.
“We all have the responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, friends and community,” he said.
The new positive cases include:
• Aiken County: 1 case
• Anderson County: 1 case
• Beaufort County: 1 case
• Charleston County: 5 cases
• Chesterfield County: 1 case
• Clarendon County: 1 case
• Darlington County: 1 case
• Dorchester County: 1 case
• Florence County: 2 cases
• Greenville County: 8 cases
• Horry County: 3 cases
• Jasper County: 1 case
• Kershaw County: 4 cases
• Marlboro County: 1 case
• Richland County: 4 cases
• Spartanburg County: 1 case
• Sumter County: 4 cases
• York County: 4 cases
Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings.
South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (like doorknobs and handrails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.
“While we reiterate the importance of taking daily precautions to prevent spread, we want to make sure South Carolinians are also taking steps to address the feelings of stress and anxiety that arise in this type of prolonged situation,” Knoche said. “Our partners at the Department of Mental Health have resources available to help, and we continue to provide guidance for coping with stress on DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage.”
Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health. DHEC continues to provide new and updated guidance about COVID-19 at scdhec.gov/COVID19.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
