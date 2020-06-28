New virus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Orangeburg County has added 27 new cases of the coronavirus, while Bamberg County has added seven and Calhoun County has added four.
Statewide, there are 1,366 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and five additional confirmed deaths, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The confirmed deaths occurred in four elderly individuals from Charleston, Florence, Lexington and Richland counties, and one middle-aged individual from Laurens County.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 33,221, and confirmed deaths to 712.
Orangeburg County now has 670 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 4,116 estimated cases and 10 deaths.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 45 cases and 276 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 10 cases. It now has 260 cases and 1,597 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 90 cases and 553 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 43 cases and 264 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has 24 cases and 147 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 91 cases and 559 estimated cases. One person has died.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added a case. It now has 41 cases and 252 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 39 cases and 240 estimated cases.
Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added two cases. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 82 cases and 504 estimated cases. One person has died.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added ten cases. It now has 157 cases and 964 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’s 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 51 cases and 313 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 46 cases and 283 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
