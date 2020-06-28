New virus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County has added 27 new cases of the coronavirus, while Bamberg County has added seven and Calhoun County has added four.

Statewide, there are 1,366 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and five additional confirmed deaths, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The confirmed deaths occurred in four elderly individuals from Charleston, Florence, Lexington and Richland counties, and one middle-aged individual from Laurens County.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 33,221, and confirmed deaths to 712.

Orangeburg County now has 670 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 4,116 estimated cases and 10 deaths.

Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.

Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.

North’s 29112 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 45 cases and 276 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 10 cases. It now has 260 cases and 1,597 estimated cases.