New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reported Thursday that 19,366 South Carolinians filed an initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits last week.
That’s a decrease of 3,368 initial claims from the week prior.
Last week’s initial claims include:
• Bamberg – 71
• Calhoun – 35
• Orangeburg – 520
The state has received a total of 601,631 initial claims since mid-March.
