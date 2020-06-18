New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
New unemployment claims filed in Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

  0
The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce reported Thursday that 19,366 South Carolinians filed an initial claim for unemployment insurance benefits last week.

 Gene Crider

That’s a decrease of 3,368 initial claims from the week prior.

Last week’s initial claims include:

• Bamberg – 71

• Calhoun – 35

• Orangeburg – 520

The state has received a total of 601,631 initial claims since mid-March.

