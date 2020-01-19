RIDGEVILLE -- The Rev. Dr. John Glenn Creel officially became chief of the Edisto-Natchez Kusso Tribe of South Carolina during inauguration ceremonies held Jan. 11 at the headquarters of the Four Holes Indian Organization, 1125 Ridge Road, Ridgeville.
During a traditional Native American ceremony, outgoing Chief Andy Spell passed the full-length feathered bonnet to the new chief. The eagle staff, featuring the eagle head and feathers, was passed from outgoing vice chief Lee Creel to Donnie Creel Sr., who is now vice chief for the tribe.
Johnnie Creel, a former chief of the tribe and the father of the new chief, was also invited to participate in the event. Ceremonial songs and drumming were played to honor the former chiefs.
The inauguration began with a smudging ritual, conducted by David Spiritwalker Creel. An Eagle feather was used to direct the smoke from the smudge pot toward the chiefs, the vice chiefs and the tribal council members participating in the ceremony. The smoke for the cleansing ritual was created from a mixture of sage, sweetgrass, cedar and tobacco.
Outgoing chief, Andy Spell lit the pipe, which was then passed to the chiefs and all council members prior to the official presentations of the bonnet and staff. The ceremonies ended with traditional drumming and song.
You have free articles remaining.
Chief John Glenn Creel then addressed the public in attendance by inviting everyone to return on the first Tuesday of each month for regularly scheduled council members.
“We are working to rebuild the Robert Davidson Center as headquarters for tribal functions. We want to expand our community programs and cultural education programs. We are hoping to increase our medical services at the free clinic and add dental services. We would also like to see some housing programs and encourage tribal members to return to the community,” he said.
The Edisto-Natchez Kusso Tribe of South Carolina, located primarily in Colleton, Dorchester and surrounding counties, is one of nine state-recognized Native American tribes in South Carolina.
Creel will be updating the tribe's pending petition for Federal recognition. The tribe is also considering a resolution to become part of a coalition of other state recognized tribes seeking Federal recognition.
Creel has been a member of the tribal council since 1995. He is a minister at Little Rock Holiness Church, Cottageville,and a medical doctor with the Walterboro Adult and Pediatric Medicine. He is also the director of the Edisto Indian Free Medical Clinic that rents space from the Edisto-Natchez Kusso Tribal Council.
The ceremonies were attended by Al Jenkins, regional director for Senator Tim Scott, and by Dr. Delores DaCosta, director for the South Carolina Commission on Minority Affairs. Also attending was Helen C. Jeffcoat, a tribal council member representing the Beaver Creek Indians in Salley..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.