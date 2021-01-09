New sheriff pledges he’ll be ‘fair, firm, consistent’; Bamberg County’s first Black sheriff sworn into office

Two deputies retired after “a long, long history of service to Bamberg County,” he said.

The sheriff’s office is looking to hire a total of three certified officers.

Three additional deputies, “will allow us to more adequately and efficiently and effectively serve the citizens here in Bamberg County in providing good, quality service to the community,” Bamberg said.

Bamberg is the first Black sheriff to serve Bamberg County since it was formed in 1897.

“I do understand the historical perspective of it and I would not be here today if it were not for the sacrifices of many, many people who have come before me,” he said.

Bamberg expressed appreciation for the late Charles H. Grimes Jr., who served as the chief deputy of the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office from 1978 until 2007.

“Chief Deputy Grimes broke barriers, he knocked on doors, he opened a lot of doors for a lot of people in law enforcement,” Bamberg said.

Being the county’s sheriff and first Black sheriff “is a huge honor,” Bamberg said. “It’s something I take very seriously.”