New RMC board gets committee appointments

The newly formed Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees received their committee assignments.

During the hospital board's regularly scheduled monthly meeting held at the Medical Arts Building on Cook Road, Chairman Dr. Lucius Craig III said all have been contacted and accepted their respective appointments to the various committees.

Craig recommended committees meet at least once a month but "as often as necessary to get work done."

Board Secretary and Chief of Board Operations Kathy Booker encouraged committee chairs to inform her about where and when the meetings will take place. Booker said committee meetings can be held in-person or virtually by Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

Committees will report back to the entire board. Committees were encouraged to meet before November's board meeting.

The 2022 committee assignments include:

Bylaws Committee: Dr. Franklin Coulter -- chair, James L. Gordon, Dr. Yvonne G. Johnson, Cynthia D. Keller, Daniel A. Mixon and Legal: Laura Evans

Contracts and Leases Review Committee: Cynthia Keller -- chair, William R. Johnson, Dr. Yvonne G. Johnson, B. Jeannine Kees, Steve E. Tyson

Executive Committee: Dr. Lucius Craig III -- chair, Cynthia D. Keller -- vice chair, Kathy B. Booker -- secretary, senior leadership representative -- RMC Chief Operating Officer Sabrina Robinson

Finance Committee: Steve E. Tyson -- chair, Daniel A. Mixon, William R. Johnson, senior leadership representative -- RMC Chief Financial Officer Dennis Pettigrew

Quality Committee: Dr. John H. Samies -- chair, Dr. Franklin C. Coulter, LaKisha L. Warmack, senior leadership representative -- Tonya Pratt, senior director of quality management and medical staff services

Strategic Planning Committee: B. Jeannine Kees -- chair, James L. Gordon,

LaKisha L. Warmack, senior leadership representative -- RMC COO Sabrina Robinson

RMC Operational Compliance Committee: Board appointee -- William R. Johnson

In other business, trustees went into closed session to discuss hospital medical staff. Trustees came out of closed session and unanimously approved recommendations provided for medical staff in closed session.

Medical staff recommendations have been and are routinely made by the hospital. There were no new doctors or services provided as a result of the board's approval.