New restaurant brings 'little bit of Iowa' to Elloree

A new restaurant has opened its doors in Elloree.

Knee High Nook is located at 2727 Cleveland St. The restaurant is in the former Thai restaurant next door to the Second Chance Thrift Store.

Knee High Nook is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

"You won't leave hungry," said Chris Waters, who co-owns the restaurant with Mike Bainter. "The food is inexpensive. The service is great. We want people to come in and feel like they are coming to grandma's house for lunch. We want people to feel like they are at home."

The restaurant is dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, meat, French toast, biscuits and gravy, grits, hash, chicken fried steak, omelets, sandwiches. Sides on the menu include: oatmeal, sausage patties and links, bacon, hash browns, cinnamon rolls and muffins.

The lunch menu includes: chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, pulled pork, grilled cheese, BLT, ruebens, patty melts, tuna melts, philly cheese steaks, burgers, hot dogs. Lunch sides include: fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers, cheese curds, fried pickle slices, hush puppies and corn fritters.

Drinks include juices, water, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, milk, and soda.

The restaurant employs about eight.

The men are originally from Iowa.

"I just wanted to bring a little bit of Iowa to Elloree, South Carolina," Waters said.

The men also own the Breakfast Nook in Santee at 9054 Old Number Six Highway, which opened in February.

"We had a lot of customers over there that were coming all the way from Elloree," Waters said. "The most consistent message we heard was "We really need a restaurant in Elloree. We really need a restaurant in Elloree. God winked, God winked and let me here."

The name Knee High Nook comes from a saying in Iowa: "The corn is going to be knee high by the Fourth of July."

While the restaurant is currently serving lunch, if business continues well, dinner could be on the menu in the future, Waters said.

The men come from varying backgrounds. Bainter has served in the food service industry his entire life.

Waters had worked for the federal government in human resources for nearly two decades.

"I was going to Subway getting a salad one day and saw a sign in Santee," Waters said. "I said let's do something different. God sent me this way to Elloree."

For more information, 803-897-2700.