New plate commemorates Revolutionary War

Beginning Jan. 1, vehicle and motorcycle owners can obtain a 250th anniversary Revolutionary War specialty license plate.

This plate is to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War and is available to all South Carolina residents for the price of the regular vehicle registration. The plate sunsets in 2033.

The S.C. Revolutionary War Sestercentennial Commission provided the design for this special license plate.

“The 250 Commission’s mission is to celebrate and promote South Carolina’s role in the American Revolution. As with the bicentennial plate in 1976, I’m excited our citizens will have an opportunity to use a beautiful license plate to promote our state’s rich history,” Rep. Neal Collins said. Collins, R-Easley, introduced the bill for this special license plate in legislation in early 2021.

Customers interested in buying the specialty plate must complete the application for a special license plate (SCDMV Form MV-95) and pay all required fees.

The plate is available at SCDMVOnline.com, at any SCDMV branch office, or by mail.

If requesting the plate by mail, the completed form should be mailed, along with a check or money order made out to the SCDMV, to: SCDMV, Specialty Plates Unit, PO Box 1498, Blythewood, SC 29016-0038

