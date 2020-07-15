New plan begins S.C. high school football games in September
New plan begins S.C. high school football games in September

  • Updated
S.C. High School League

COLUMBIA -- The S.C. High School League Executive Committee approved on Wednesday its plan to shift the beginning of the high school football season in South Carolina.

Lexington School District 1 had put forth a proposal that modeled shifting the high school football season to the spring, but it was voted down by the committee.

The SCHSL's proposal calls for a shortened season that will begin no earlier than September but allows flexibility to begin any time between the first of that month and October.

T&D Region athletic programs preparing for fall sports, when allowed to do so

Under the plan, SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said on Wednesday, practice may begin on Aug. 17. The seven-game season would, if it begins on time, run from Sept. 11 until Oct. 23, and the schedule would feature teams playing region games first.

Playoffs under that scenario would begin a week later, with the SCHLS state championships taking place the weekend of Nov. 20.

Chris Clark of GamecockCentral.com is also publisher of PalmettoPreps.com.

