New place for your Sunday comics in T&D

So by now you've had some days to take a look at the changes in The Times and Democrat's daily comics, advice columns and puzzles.

We've heard from our readers about the changes -- some pro but mostly con. Realistically that is to be expected. Thankfully, people grow familiar and comfortable with daily newspaper features and generally don't like it when they change.

So what do the daily changes mean for the Sunday edition, which traditionally has a different lineup to include color comics?

Sunday comics

First, color comics are not going away. Their format is changing. Rather than a separate section of comics, you'll find the Sunday comics inside the Sunday Magazine C section (today on C4 and C5). The lineup of comics has some changes, but we think you'll like what you see.

Also inside the Sunday Magazine, you'll find Sunday puzzles -- including LA Times Crossword, Sudoku and Jumble -- and the daily TV What to Watch. The daily advice columns are on Page C3.

Not to be forgotten, you now get an additional page of comics exclusively on our E-edition platform at www.TheTandD.com, and you also soon will have access to almost 500 comic strips, dozens of puzzles and several new syndicated columnists on our website.

The new E-edition-only Comics Extra page is available daily now. The rest of the hundreds of available digital-only comics, puzzles and columns will be available on our website in the weeks to come.

Let's review comics

The daily comics in print have changed to include favorites such as Garfield and Peanuts, plus Argyle Sweater, Baby Blues, Close to Home, Crabgrass, For Better or For Worse, Luann, Pearls Before Swine and Pickles.

Among the comics formerly in the daily print edition, these are available on the Comics Extra page in the E-edition: Arlo & Janis, Born Loser, Frank & Ernest and Jump Start.

Sunday comics that we are keeping are Born Loser, For Better or For Worse, Doonesbury, FoxTrot, Frank & Ernest, Garfield, Peanuts, Rose is Rose and Pickles.

New comics in print on Sunday: Baby Blues, Close to Home, Crabgrass, Luann, Pearls Before Swine, Argyle Sweater, Baldo, Jump Start and Marmaduke.

Comics in the Sunday e-edition: Arlo & Janis, Big Nate, Breaking Cat News, Drabble, Flying McCoys, Frazz, Grand Avenue, Half Full, Heart of the City, Lio, Loose Parts, Mike Du Jour, Nancy, Non Sequitur, Pooch Café, Red and Rover, Sherman’s Lagoon, Wallace the Brave, WuMo and Ziggy.

Why the changes?

While we continue to evolve as a digital-first, community-minded local news organization, we must constantly evaluate how we’re investing our resources. In doing so, the top priority is investment in bringing you the best local news coverage possible.