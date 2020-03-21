New Orangeburg County resident tests positive for coronavirus

• Don’t share personal items.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces.

• Set up a separate room for sick household members.

• Check in with family and friends who live alone, especially those who may be in a high-risk group.

Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:

• Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home.

• Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes and vitamins.

• Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and other sources and store them, for personal reference.

• Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.