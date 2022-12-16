New Orangeburg County Development Commission director selected; Johnson to lead efforts to attract jobs, investment

The Orangeburg County Development Commission has named its new executive director.

Merle Johnson was unanimously selected by the 12-member OCDC board during a Dec. 6 meeting.

“We needed somebody representative of the successes that we’ve already had that we thought could not only continue the successes that we have had but to grow and take us further than where we are,” OCDC Chairman Kenneth Middleton said.

“He comes out as the best individual for Orangeburg County’s future,” Middleton said.

Johnson replaces Gregg Robinson, who served as executive director for about 17 years. Robinson became the chief executive officer of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership.

Johnson will serve as the fifth appointed executive director since the commission was founded in 1959.

As OCDC’s executive director, Johnson will:

Provide leadership on economic development projects and issues.

Implement recruitment programs for new businesses and industries.

Work with industry representatives to develop incentive proposals for new projects.

Johnson has 15 years of economic development experience.

He most recently served as the economic and community development director for the City of Greenville. He’s held the position since July 2020.

In that role, Johnson was tasked with filling up development office space in the downtown area as well as enhancing workforce development in partnership with local colleges.

Johnson managed the City of Greenville’s economic development program and staff while driving expansion and relocation efforts.

While in Greenville, Johnson helped Kiyatec’s biotech headquarters locate in the city, as well as headquarters for Southern First Bank and United Community Bank.

Prior to arriving in Greenville, Johnson was the deputy director of economic development for Charleston County. This was a position he held for about 7-1/2 years.

While there he helped attract the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant to North Charleston. The company assembles Sprinter vans for the U.S. market.

Johnson also served with the Charleston Regional Development Alliance from 2006 through 2013. He led project management efforts for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

Johnson has worked in the areas of business development, strategic planning and business retention and expansion. He has local, state, national and international economic development experience.

Johnson’s experience in the Greenville and Charleston markets show Johnson has “cut his teeth” in areas of vitality in the state, Middleton said.

Margaret Frierson, co-chair of the executive search committee, cited Johnson’s international experience as a plus, especially considering the number of international companies that call the county home.

“We wanted someone that was capable and skilled,” Frierson said. “He also has knowledge of commerce. That was important too. He is a very well-rounded individual.”

Middleton described the search process as “rigorous” and the selection process as comprehensive. He praised those who were involved in the process from its beginning.

“He was grilled by a pretty astute team,” Middleton said. The team was probably larger than normal because “we are big as a development commission on allowing the voices of the 82,000 through their representatives to be heard.”

The four-month search process started with Orangeburg County and the OCDC board, but officials soon sought assistance. Executive search firm Next Move Group was hired and helped to guide the process.

About 56 applicants were submitted for the position, with one applicant from Canada.

The applicant pool was narrowed down to 24 before being narrowed down to six. Interviews were conducted with the six finalists via Zoom and Microsoft Teams and then in-person interviews were done for the final two candidates.

Search committee Co-Chair Charles Artis said the two finalists were asked the same questions, met with staff and toured the county industrial sites.

The nine members of the executive search committee recommended Johnson and the entire OCDC Board made the final selection. Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young and Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright were also involved in the process.

Johnson will start the job Jan. 17. He will be paid $132,000 annually and will be employed by Orangeburg County.

Artis said Johnson fills the requirements the county was looking for in an executive director: He has experience in the state and knowledge of industrial growth trends statewide.

“We think we have laid the foundation and we need someone who understands our competition,” Artis said. “He understands the trends of the state, the region and internationally and he brings that to the table.”

Wright said, “There have only been only four former executive directors in the nearly 70 years of OCDC history and we look forward to Mr. Johnson building upon the many successes and extensive planning that is already in place.

“Merle is a natural selection for this role and this community and we are excited for the new opportunities ahead. It is indeed a great day in Orangeburg County.”

Young said, “We are glad to have somebody of his caliber interested in the position.

“We feel like we will be moving in the right direction and continuing toward the economic development growth that Orangeburg County aspires us to have so we can bring new industry and provide better jobs for the citizens of Orangeburg County.”

A native of Seoul, South Korea, Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in math and computer science from the United States Coast Guard Academy.

Johnson is a graduate of Oklahoma University’s Economic Development Institute, a three-session advanced leadership program accredited by the International Economic Development Council.

He is also a master practitioner of the Advanced Economic Development Program, an executive program designed specifically for mid- to senior-level economic developers.