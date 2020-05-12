New Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce president named; McQuilla says chamber positioned to help amid pandemic

The Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday it has hired a new president.
James Matthew McQuilla fills the position that was previously held by interim President C.W. “Bill” Welch.
“I am extremely excited to be joining the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce,” McQuilla said in a release. “I believe the Orangeburg chamber has a solid strategic plan, a talented staff and a visionary board that uniquely positions it to capitalize on the permanently changed economic landscape."
"As business evolves during the COVID-19 pandemic, re-openings will be met with consolidations and closings," he said. "I believe the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce is uniquely positioned to provide advice, assistance and valuable direction in order to help our ‘community builders’ efficiently manage their operations and maximize their budgets.”
A Sumter native, McQuilla has more than 20 years of senior management experience, including a decade as president and CEO of the multi-million dollar Columbia-based government contracting firm Professional Buyers Advantage, LLC
The business provided equipment and commodities sales, facilities management and construction services as well as management consulting and strategic advisory services to government and corporate clients.
He has also been a frequent speaker to business and higher education groups on economic development, marketing and government contracting issues.
Most recently, he served as the executive director of the Greater Columbia Community Relations Council for nearly two years.
Prior to that, McQuilla worked in a variety of industries including medical, higher education and insurance. He has also served as an associate municipal judge for the city of Lancaster.
“James is the right leader for the Orangeburg County Chamber," Chairman Daryl Cate said. "James’ extensive consulting background, along with his business development skills should help the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce strengthen member partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our ability to add value to local businesses."
"We believe his strong leadership experience will help re-focus the chamber during our turn-around process and return to prominence," Cate said.
McQuilla graduated from The Citadel in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He received his MBA in management from Winthrop University in 1994.
McQuilla has volunteered with a number of organizations including serving as a member of the board of directors of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the Columbia Housing Development Corporation.
He has also involved been involved in number of groups such as the Citadel Alumni Association and the Winthrop University Master of Business Administration Group, to name a few.
