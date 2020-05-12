New Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce president named; McQuilla says chamber positioned to help amid pandemic

He has also been a frequent speaker to business and higher education groups on economic development, marketing and government contracting issues.

Most recently, he served as the executive director of the Greater Columbia Community Relations Council for nearly two years.

Prior to that, McQuilla worked in a variety of industries including medical, higher education and insurance. He has also served as an associate municipal judge for the city of Lancaster.

“James is the right leader for the Orangeburg County Chamber," Chairman Daryl Cate said. "James’ extensive consulting background, along with his business development skills should help the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce strengthen member partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our ability to add value to local businesses."

"We believe his strong leadership experience will help re-focus the chamber during our turn-around process and return to prominence," Cate said.

McQuilla graduated from The Citadel in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He received his MBA in management from Winthrop University in 1994.