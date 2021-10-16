New off-campus housing opens for SCSU, Claflin students

South Carolina State University and Claflin University students will have another off-campus housing opportunity.

New York-based Maddiefr Designs LTD has constructed 15 campus-style apartment units with shared common areas and amenities.

The housing units are located at 474 and 472 Frederick St. in Orangeburg. The apartments are next door to University Village.

The two-story apartments were completed in late August.

Rhames Campus Suites is managing the property. The Shandon Group of Columbia oversees the properties.

"The developers saw a need for quality and secure off-campus student housing in Orangeburg," The Shandon Group Property Manager Mary Curtis Twitty said. "Hours were spent discussing and fine tuning the plans to provide students with an unmatched living experience."

The properties are available and opening up for lease, Twitty said.

"We have had a large amount of interest for next year and hope that the interest continues," Twitty said. "We also want students to know that we have openings now and flexible lease terms."