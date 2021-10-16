New off-campus housing opens for SCSU, Claflin students

South Carolina State University and Claflin University students will have another off-campus housing opportunity.
New York-based Maddiefr Designs LTD has constructed 15 campus-style apartment units with shared common areas and amenities.
The housing units are located at 474 and 472 Frederick St. in Orangeburg. The apartments are next door to University Village.
The two-story apartments were completed in late August.
Rhames Campus Suites is managing the property. The Shandon Group of Columbia oversees the properties.
"The developers saw a need for quality and secure off-campus student housing in Orangeburg," The Shandon Group Property Manager Mary Curtis Twitty said. "Hours were spent discussing and fine tuning the plans to provide students with an unmatched living experience."
The properties are available and opening up for lease, Twitty said.
"We have had a large amount of interest for next year and hope that the interest continues," Twitty said. "We also want students to know that we have openings now and flexible lease terms."
Each room features a double bed and mattress with under-the-bed storage, nightstand, desk and chair, wall-mounted flat screen TV, large closet with wall-mounted private safe, and shared bathroom with the next-door suite.
The apartments are handicap accessible and have a room set up for that accommodation.
The units feature vinyl plank flooring. The apartments have an electronic bedroom door lock with personal code.
The shared common areas include study space upstairs with seating for two and downstairs has the fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, shared cabinetry and individual locking pantries.
Downstairs also has a shared living room with a love seat, chair, side table, bar-height study table and four chairs, coffee table and wall-mounted TV.
There is also a coin-operated stackable washer and dryer downstairs.
The building is equipped with outdoor LED lights, a monitored security system both outside the property and in the common areas, and privacy fencing.
There is off street parking with one assigned parking space.
The units are all equipped with central HVAC, tankless water heater, electricity, water, sewer, trash, internet and quarterly pest control. The services are included in the rent.
The apartments run from $875 a month to $950 a month based on size, amenities, time and availability.
Twitty said the apartments are the first phase of construction of off-campus housing.
"Once we have more progress on that we will release information," Twitty said.
SCSU and Claflin do not actively market off-campus housing.
The only off-campus housing listed on SCSU's website is the University Village. University Village is privately owned. Claflin University does not market any off-campus housing opportunities.
For more information contact The Shandon Group Property Management Services Inc. at 803-779-6131 or visit www.theshandongroup.com