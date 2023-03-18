Orangeburg County School District trustees were given the first construction cost estimates for a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and campus.

Architectural and design firm LS3P Vice President Allen Taylor and Senior Associate Bria Wigfall presented a construction update and overview of the two-story, 277,940-square-foot school's design, plans and preliminary cost estimates during the board's Tuesday meeting.

Preliminary estimates of site development, athletics, off-site development, the new high school and new athletic fields are $115,699,000.

The site subtotal, which includes site development, athletics and off-site development, is about $26,445,427. The building subtotal, which includes the new high school and athletic fields, totals $89,253,573.

About $9,596,000 in contingencies was added, bringing the possible grand total to $125,295,000.

The project is a part of the $190 million in OCSD school building projects approved by voters in November.

The targeted beginning date for construction is the end of the year, with an expected 30-month (2-1/2 year) build-out. The completion date is the summer of 2026.

MB Kahn will serve as the construction manager for the project.

Following the presentation, OCSD trustee Mary Ulmer asked, "Is it customary that you do the plans, look at them, visualize them, before you see the property?"

The school district has yet to find a site for the new high school. Orangeburg County has given the district about 89 acres on Cook Road off of U.S. 601 as a possible site for the new school, but the school board has yet to make a formal decision on the matter.

"This is a site adapt of a previous design," Taylor said. "We are farther along in the actual building plan than what we would be if this was an additional brand new design."

"This is not uncommon to take this design and then test it on different sites," Taylor continued. "Because we don't have a formal site yet, our construction team has taken what is a typical high school site with the amenities of a stadium, the ballfields and those types of things and priced that accordingly with some allowances for offsite improvements that are always required by DOT (Department of Transportation)."

"We have some contingencies in the site work itself," Taylor said, including such things as road widening.

Trustee Dr. William O'Quinn asked with the project being three years out, how will inflation impact how much the school will actually cost the district to build.

He was told that inflation has been built into the estimated cost and that the cost will be adjusted as the design process progresses.

"We are using the CM (construction manager-at-risk) model so at some point they are going to give us a GMP and that is the guaranteed maximum price," OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. "At that point, whatever happens in the market, our price is set. It is on them to make sure they bring it in at that GMP."

"That is the reason we went to that model so not to worry about change orders as things change," Foster said.

According to the conceptual design presented to trustees, the school will have a red brick façade and a dark gray charcoal accent along the exterior.

The design shows that "OW" will be written on the red brick in a vertical manner and "Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School" in horizontal lettering on the dark gray accent.

Interior signage will include a mural of the Bruin in the main entrance or vestibule of the school. An exterior plaza element will also be near the school's main entry.

The school would be able to house 1,300 students, with expandability to house 1,600.

The first floor will be about 190,789 square feet and house an academic wing on the front portion of the first floor and an activity wing in the rear to include a gymnasium, cafeteria and auditorium, according to the proposed design.

The second floor will be about 87,151 square feet and contain more classroom space in the front portion, with the rear of the second floor being the second level of the gymnasium with additional seating.

The school's campus will also include a ballfield and field house buildings totaling about 16,620 square feet, bringing the total square footage of the entire campus to about 294,560 square feet.

The ballfield building will provide support services for baseball and softball fields such as restrooms, concession stands and a press box. Tennis courts and practice fields to accommodate a wide variety of sporting or band activities are also planned as part of the project.

The field house will provide support to the school's multipurpose 4,500-seat stadium, including home and visitor locker rooms, restrooms and concessions. The stadium will provide about 3,000 seats on the home side and 1,500 on the visitor side.

The football stadium will include a track and will be designed to be multi-use, with the stadium being able to be converted into a soccer field, Taylor said.

Ulmer asked how the capacity of the stadium compares with the current stadium and was informed the plan is designed to accommodate growth. The gymnasium is also designed with this in mind.