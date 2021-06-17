New Mount Zion Baptist to host summer enrichment program

Project “C.A.R.E.S.,” a 21st Century Community Learning Center summer enrichment program, is designed to serve selected students in grades 6, 7 and 8 at Robert E. Howard Middle School.

This federally-funded center is a collaborative partnership between New Mount Zion Baptist Church, Orangeburg County School District and Howard Middle School.

Project “C.A.R.E.S.” will operate Monday through Thursday, June 14 through July 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the church, 1739 Amelia St., Orangeburg. A nutritious USDA breakfast and lunch will be provided daily.

All Project “C.A.R.E.S.” participants will be afforded academic support in reading and math, as well as opportunities for cultural enrichment, leadership and character development. Several field trips will be incorporated into the curriculum as well.

To register, Robert E. Howard Middle School students may pick up an application from the school’s guidance office or New Mount Zion Baptist Church.

For additional information, contact Valerie Burgess, site coordinator, or Dr. Mildred Brown, grant writer, New Mount Zion Baptist Church.

