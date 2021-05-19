New Marshall principal named; Taylor stepping into new role with the Orangeburg County School District

“Over the course of my career as a public school educator, I have gained a wealth of knowledge regarding the inner workings of schools from the perspective of a teacher, school counselor and administrator,” Whitehurst said. “I look forward to serve, develop, impact and educate all students at Marshall. We will be committed to providing all students with the highest quality education, aimed to cultivate innovative leaders of the 21st century.”

OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said, “We look forward to welcoming Mr. Whitehurst as a member of our dynamic principal team.

“His commitment to educating the whole child and desire to involve the entire community in the education of its young people made him a very good match for Marshall.”

Whitehurst will assume his role as Marshall’s new principal on July 1.

“It will be my mission to intentionally inspire, encourage and enable all students, faculty and staff to reach their fullest potential each day as we strive to achieve continual excellence as students, educators, parent-partners and community-based partners,” Whitehurst said. “Together, I believe that we can and will elevate; because of our dedication, determination and discipline.”

