New Marshall principal named; Taylor stepping into new role with the Orangeburg County School District

Marshall Elementary School Principal Dyisha Taylor has been named the Orangeburg County School District’s coordinator for teacher effectiveness.
In addition, district trustees have selected William Whitehurst to serve as the new principal of Marshall.
Taylor said Whitehurst is going to be a great fit for Marshall and “he is coming in full steam ahead.”
“One of the things that really stood out was his love for teaching. He told me he was a teacher first, then an administrator. He is student-focused and cares about the importance of the relationships with the students,” Taylor said in a press release.
Whitehurst holds numerous degrees and certifications, including a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education, secondary, from South Carolina State University; a master’s degree in counselor education, secondary, from S.C. State, and an education specialist degree in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.
He is currently working toward a doctorate in educational leadership from South State University, with a principal and superintendent certification.
Whitehurst is currently an assistant principal for L.W. Conder Elementary School in Columbia. In the past, he has also served as an assistant administrator, high school counselor and mathematics instructor.
“Over the course of my career as a public school educator, I have gained a wealth of knowledge regarding the inner workings of schools from the perspective of a teacher, school counselor and administrator,” Whitehurst said. “I look forward to serve, develop, impact and educate all students at Marshall. We will be committed to providing all students with the highest quality education, aimed to cultivate innovative leaders of the 21st century.”
OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said, “We look forward to welcoming Mr. Whitehurst as a member of our dynamic principal team.
“His commitment to educating the whole child and desire to involve the entire community in the education of its young people made him a very good match for Marshall.”
Whitehurst will assume his role as Marshall’s new principal on July 1.
“It will be my mission to intentionally inspire, encourage and enable all students, faculty and staff to reach their fullest potential each day as we strive to achieve continual excellence as students, educators, parent-partners and community-based partners,” Whitehurst said. “Together, I believe that we can and will elevate; because of our dedication, determination and discipline.”
Taylor
With nearly 16 years of service to South Carolina’s public schools, Taylor holds numerous degrees and certifications, including a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from S.C. State, a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina and an educational specialist degree from S.C. State. Taylor’s masters and educational specialist degrees are in educational administration, and she holds both principal and superintendent certifications.
Taylor’s career began as a teacher at Vance-Providence Elementary School. She then continued her career in Richland One and Two in Columbia.
After seven years in the classroom, Taylor went on to be a teaching and learning coach for what was Orangeburg District 5.
As an instructional coach, she developed a connection with Marshall Elementary and was instrumental in developing the districtwide curriculum and instruction framework.
For the past seven years, Marshall has been home to Taylor.
As principal, she has served as the instructional leader to create and sustain an optimal learning environment; directed the school’s Child Early Reading Development Education Program for pre-kindergarten students; and implemented initiatives that have resulted in increases on SC READY in grades 3-5.
Taylor said, “Because of my educational background, I understand the breadth of the needs of the students that have been entrusted to me. As such, I wanted to know each one of my students individually because everyone has different needs.
“I wanted Marshall to be a place where the needs were met for all students, even if those needs were beyond the curriculum.”
Foster said, “Taylor’s enthusiasm for students and teachers is truly inspiring.
“New teachers deserve the very best support system as they develop their skills and talents in the classroom. I am confident that’s just what they’ll get with Mrs. Taylor!”
Taylor will complete the school year with Marshall’s Busy Bees and begin her new role July 1, providing hands-on support and encouragement to the teachers of OCSD.
“As I serve in this new role, my goal is to communicate to our teachers that they are leaders and role models. More importantly, I want to provide the critical support needed to develop, nurture and retain the best talent for OCSD,” Taylor said. “I am excited to take my love for education to a larger scale as the teacher effectiveness coordinator.”