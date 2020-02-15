New, $22M Orangeburg County jail nearing completion; full operations may start in June

The new, $22 million Orangeburg County Detention Center will soon be complete.

“Right now, we’re about two weeks from substantial completion on the detention center, with roughly a 90-day transition period to get moved into the detention center. We’re going through the final details,” Orangeburg County Community Development Director Richard Hall said.

Hall said the detention center staff will begin training at the facility this month, and full operation will begin June.

The 85,000-square-foot facility will house more than 300 inmates and feature several safety, technology and infrastructure upgrades.

The current detention center, which was built in the 60s, houses 250 inmates.

The new jail will meet all state requirements and will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and National Prison Rape Elimination Commission standards.

“At the end of the day, it was something that we needed. The facility that we had was old and antiquated, and was on the verge of becoming unsafe to employees that worked there because of the older-style mechanisms that were in play,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.