New look and name for Connie Maxwell

The branding process for the ministry began in October 2019, when the board of trustees, staff, alumni and other leaders from the Greenwood community participated in several days of focus group conversations lead by AM Agency. These meetings explored their ideas concerning the renewal of the name, message, identity, and logo.

Three emerging themes came from those focus group meetings—faith, family, and future.

"I can't think of three words that better reflect who we are and what we are all about," said Vice President for Communications Julie Miner. "Those will serve as the foundation for our new brand and messaging as we continue to look to the future."

The new branding was an essential first step in preparing for a new strategic plan called “A Decade of Dreams.” This plan is set to launch in Feb. 2021, following the board of trustees' approval on Feb. 4.

"As we began to put together a plan for our future, we wanted our name and logo to mirror our future dreams," said Nicholson. "We felt like this was the most effective way of marking and making visual who we are and where we are going."

To explore the new website, visit www.ConnieMaxwell.com.

