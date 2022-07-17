New law promotes patriotic organizations

Legislation promoting membership in organizations such as Boy Scouts of America was approved by the S.C. General Assembly in 2022.

The new law will allow youth patriotic society organizations to come into public schools during a designated week and speak with students about joining. The legislation identifies five acclaimed youth patriotic society organizations:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Boy Scouts of America

Future Farmers of America

Girls Scouts of America

Senate Minority Leader and Orangeburg Sen. Brad Hutto was a key supporter of the “Youth Patriotic Societies Bill.”

“It will allow representatives of those groups during the two or three designated weeks during the year to showcase what their organization is about. The groups will only get to make a 10 to 15-minute presentation,” Hutto said.

“They will be able to come to the schools and talk to the students and then give the students take-home literature to give to parents. If parents like the literature that is given to the students, the parents can follow back up.

“It’s been relatively routine in some school districts but not all school districts. What this bill does is say we’re going to make it uniform for all school districts but only during designated times during designated weeks.”

The legislation was prompted by the low rate of participation in youth patriotic society organizations over the past two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Particularly during the pandemic, there was a lot of confinement to homes. People were not able to do sports or join organizations because we were not allowed to interact with each other and go to meetings and that sort of thing,” Hutto said. “This bill is an attempt to get back to normal, to let people know that all of these groups are still out there and there are wonderful opportunities for young people to join and gain experiences in.”

Dean Livingston Jr. of Greenville, son of the late Times and Democrat Publisher Dean B. Livingston, was a leading proponent of the legislation.

“It was a surprise to everyone – I had been active in scouting for decades. Then I took a sabbatical from right after the time my daughter was born to just a few years ago. I rotated off of the executive board, but when I came back about two years ago, I was like what happened here? Our membership numbers had been going down by the double digits and one of the reasons was access in the schools,” Livingston said.

The legislation has other provisions that kick in when it takes effect on July 1, 2023.

“What the legislature has put into law is that every public school, as well as every private school that receives public funding in our state, does four things. One is that they properly display the U.S. flag as well as the U.S. motto (In God We Trust). Number 2 is that they properly display the South Carolina flag and the two mottos of our state. Number 3 is that they develop a curriculum on civics. The fourth one is upon respectful request to the principal, that the groups be able to come in and present their organizations to the students,” Livingston said.

The curriculum will run from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Hutto hopes the legislation will increase membership in organizations such Boy Scouts with the opportunities they afford for learning life skills and lessons.

“I’m hoping that this bill will boost the membership in all these organizations because I think they all offer wonderful opportunities for students to expand their horizons. I know from my experience and my son’s experience in Boy Scouts, you just get so much opportunity to develop skills that aren’t taught in school or even Sunday school,” Hutto said.

Hutto said all of the organizations offer opportunities for young people.

“Boy Scouts is the only one I can speak too, but they get the chance to camp out, go out and learn how to survive outside; why conservation is important, work on conservation projects; why it’s important that we leave no trace when we go outside … that we pick up after ourselves and that we use the appropriate techniques in the outdoors,” Hutto said.

“Those are the things that aren’t necessarily taught everywhere, but they are taught in Boy Scouts,” Hutto said, adding that all of the designated organizations offer unique opportunities.

Livingston has been involved with Boy Scouts of America for 50 years and sees similarities in the curriculum taught to him during school and in Boy Scouts.

“I can still remember teachers of mine all the way from second grade up helping with various medals and some of my merit badges. I mean in some cases, the citizenship merit badge curriculum was really identical to what we were learning in history class,” Livingston said.

One concern expressed during debate on the bill was potential disruption of class time.

“The concern that we always have when we do one more thing at school is that it potentially takes time away from classroom studies, but this bill was narrowly tailored to a half-hour period of time, one time a year,” Hutto said. “The general concern that sometimes we ask the schools to do too much was discussed but overwhelmingly everybody said ‘well look, a half hour, one time a year during patriotic week for something that’s important is worth it.’

“Being a member of these organization is really important. This is really important that these youth-serving organizations are there to teach our young people various skills or just patriotic responsibility and that they exist and prosper.”

Hutto anticipates that once the bill takes effect, more children will want to get involved in the organizations.

“During COVID, the numbers just went down. People didn’t do the things they’ve been doing for years and years because they couldn’t and so what we found is for a lot of these groups, they really need to reintroduce themselves because there’s a loss of continuity over those two or three years where we couldn’t have in-person meetings,” Hutto said.

“Sometimes when something stops, it’s hard to get it started again. This is an opportunity to say, ‘Hey we’re back and we’re here and we hope your young boys or girls would like to join our organization,’” Hutto said.

Livingston said youth participation in patriotic society organizations will reap many benefits.

“Those who are involved in programs like this have less absenteeism. They also have better grades, graduation rates and disciplinary records.”