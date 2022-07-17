New Holly Hill-Roberts Middle principal named

Felisha Williams, Ed.D., current assistant principal of Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School, has been named the new principal for the 2022-2023 school year.

Dr. Williams has served public schools in both Georgia and South Carolina for the past 23 years and has numerous degrees and certifications, including a bachelor of arts in elementary administration (South Carolina State University, 2005), as well as a master of education in administration (Charleston Southern University, 2008). She also received her doctorate in education in 2016 from Argosy University in Atlanta.

Dr. Williams was a part of this year’s Orangeburg County School District’s Leadership Development Academy, a graduate of the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDOE) Leadership Development Academy, a member of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, a Personalized Learning Team Leader, as well as a graduate of the SCDOE Office of School Leadership Foundations in School Leadership.

During Dr. Williams’ 23 years in education, she has served as a 3-5th grade elementary school teacher, a middle school ELA, social studies and character education teacher, an ISS instructor, resource teacher, a personalized learning development coach, and has served as the assistant principal of Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School for the past three years.

“I am excited about my new role as Principal of Holly Hill-Roberts Middle School,” said Dr. Williams. “I am looking forward to increasing students’ success, leveraging teachers’ strengths, valuing their beliefs, and collaborating with all school stakeholders.”

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster is confident that Dr. Williams is the perfect fit to lead HHRM. “I have watched Dr. Williams grow during her time in our District Leadership Academy. She has demonstrated true leadership and dedication, and she will use that and her knowledge to greatly benefit the students and staff of HHRM.”

Dr. Williams is honored to serve as the new Principal of HHRM. As Principal, she will create an environment where students excel, and where effective faculty interaction and communication is embraced. She will promote a positive school climate, student achievement, curriculum implementation, strategic planning, and professional development.

“As a principal, I will shape impressions, be a catalyst for excitement, change and improvement,” Dr. Williams expressed. “It is my vision to do “whatever it takes” to establish a non-negotiable standard of equity and excellence for every child, in every classroom, every day.”