A new gymnastics studio has opened in Orangeburg.

Garden City Gymnastics LLC opened at 1168 Orangeburg Mall Circle near Zone Nail Spa, HW Allen Designs jewelry and Sheepgate Deliverance Ministry on the St. Matthews Road side of the mall.

Recreational classes began Feb. 6. The business had a soft opening Jan. 28.

"It's been over 10 years since Orangeburg has had gymnastics available for the youth," owner Dr. Jessica Berry said. "The closure of April's Gymnastics left a gap in recreational sports offered to the community."

"We are excited to fill this need and provide both parents and children a way to enjoy gymnastics without the burden of a commute to Columbia or Charleston," Berry said. "We are a family-oriented business."

"We want children to have fun and safely develop their core gymnastics skills," she said "No pressure to be the next Simone Biles but opportunity to explore their inner Olympian at the gym."

Gymnastics City is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The studio will be open Fridays for special events such as a tumble clinic and parents' night out.

Saturday hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and birthday party events will be held on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m.

The studio will offer:

Recreational beginner-level gymnastics for girls and boys.

Boys ninja class and, at some point, martial arts.

Tumble clinics to allow children to work on basic skills without the commitment to ongoing enrollment.

"We will offer parents' night out where parents can drop their children off for a few hours to enjoy a date, get some work done etc.," Berry said.

The studio will employ about 10 coaches who will facilitate the weekly class sessions, Berry said.

There is a $25 registration fee that is paid once per year.

There is a monthly fee to enroll in classes, ranging from $60-70 depending on the course that is chosen.

Classes are offered one time per week for either 30 or 45 minutes, depending on the age.

The first class is free for all students on a trial class.

Berry's reasons for opening the gymnastics studio hit close to home.

Her 8-year-old daughter has been a part of Capital City Gymnastics in Cayce for four years.

"She is now an Xcel Gold-level competitive gymnast and requires practice four days per week, 4-1/2 hours per day," Berry said. "As a working parent, it is hard to transport her to Columbia daily for gymnastics."

"I wanted to open Garden City Gymnastics with other working parents in mind that may not have the flexibility to drive their children to Columbia daily to enjoy the sport," Berry said. "I've always wanted a way to invest directly in the development of the children of Orangeburg and this was a way to do that."

"I hope that parents will take advantage of the benefits of gymnastics with the convenience of a local location," Berry said. "I honestly wish this was here when we started on our gymnastics journey back in 2018."

Berry is opening the gymnastics studio thanks to her participation in the South Carolina Community Loan Fund's Local Entrepreneur Acceleration Program (LEAP), a 10-week business development program designed to support minority and women entrepreneurs through grant-in seed money through a statewide competition.

"During these 10 weeks, I built a business plan and worked with various business coaches to develop the concept for gymnastics in Orangeburg," Berry said.

LEAP provides technical assistance and business plan development support. Berry presented her finalized plans to a panel of judges and received the seed capital award to the tune of $30,000.

LEAP is a program of the SCCLF, which is a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution. SCCLF is funded through the support of financial and philanthropic institutions.

According to SCCLF's website, it has financed more than $75.3 million in loans throughout the state since its inception in 2004, resulting in the completion of more than $361.3 million in community development projects.

Outside of her new business venture, Berry has seen much success in other venues.

She received a masters in speech pathology at South Carolina State University and a doctorate from Louisiana State University. She is currently owner of Berry Institute LLC, a private speech language pathology practice. She is also owner of J. Berry Collective LLC, an educational consulting firm.

She has owned these businesses for over six years.

Berry also has a research interest in the history, culture and language of the Gullah Geechee culture of her native Lowcountry. She is a native of Huger.

She is the author of “The Little Gullah Geechee Book: A Guide for the Come Ya,” which is available on Amazon.

The married mother of two daughters is also a gospel recording artist whose songs can be found on Amazon, Apple Music and other online music services. She even has her own YouTube channel.

Berry and her husband also have a young adult ministry at Orangeburg’s Cornerstone Church.

For more information about Garden City Gymnastics visit: gardencitygym.com or call 803-987-3189.