A new funeral home has opened in Eutawville.

Middleton Mortuary LLC at 810 Dawson St. celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The funeral home is run by founder, Chief Executive Officer and licensed mortician Myron Middleton and his wife and co-founder Courtenay Middleton.

The funeral home is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, though it is available for services 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

The newly built 5,000-square-foot building can seat 250 individuals and has a full-service chapel and separate viewing areas. The funeral home has also has a “state-of-the-art embalming facility,” according to Courtenay Middleton.

“We bring more energy and we provide more resources,” Courtenay said, noting she and her husband bring the vibrancy of young owners to the business. “We would like to be able to provide resources before death, at the time of death and afterwards.”

As a health insurance broker, Courtenay says the funeral home has partnerships in place to help with preplanning services, life and health insurance, and Medicare needs.

A Eutawville native, Myron has been a licensed mortician for 17 years. He is licensed in South Carolina and Georgia.

Prior to opening his own funeral home, Myron worked with Shuler-Marshall Funeral Home and Eutawville Community Funeral Home.

Myron, 45, said he has had a dream to own a funeral home since he was around 5 years old.

“If someone came to my house, we had to play funeral,” Myron said. “If I went to their house, we had to play funeral. Ever since I was a child and for as long as I can remember, I knew I wanted to be a mortician. As I got older it just grew.”

The funeral home provides a number of services, including funeral services, memorial services, burial services and cremation services. The funeral home also has pre-arrangement services and does provide military funerals.

The funeral home also provides a number of resources including online memorials, tribute videos, funeral fund donations, ordering flowers, using its website to share funeral service details, and daily grief-support emails.

The funeral home also provides after-death care through referrals, personal grief support and insurance.

For more information, call 803-462-4990 or email info@middletonmortuary.com. The funeral home can also be found online at: www.middletonmortuary.com. It also is on Facebook and Instagram at middletonmortuary.