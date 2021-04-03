New electric vehicle charging station opens in Santee

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) and the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism (SCPRT) hosted an unveiling of a new electric vehicle charging station at Sesquicentennial State Park on Friday, March 12.

The charging station at Sesquicentennial in Columbia is one of three new electric vehicle charging stations across the state, along with Paris Mountain State Park in Greenville and Santee State Park in Santee. Each park is strategically located near interstates or city centers to help facilitate electric vehicle travel across South Carolina. All charging stations are free to use.

“One of the duties of the Energy Office is to promote the use of alternative fuels,” said ORS Executive Director Nanette Edwards. “This project helps South Carolina take a significant step toward promoting clean transportation, diversifying our transportation fuel sources, and making our state more resilient. The partnership with SCPRT also showcases the benefits of state agencies working together to meet our mutual goals for the state.”