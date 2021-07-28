 Skip to main content
New DSS director announced for Calhoun; Spellman says she’ll focus on strong teams, families
The South Carolina Department of Social Services has named Theresa Spellman as the new Calhoun County DSS director.

Spellman has been employed with DSS since 2006, starting as a Child Protective Services investigator. She later became certified as an Adult Protective Services case manager.

She has served in several additional roles with the agency, including a foster care case manager, a family preservation case manager and supervisor, and as a Lowcountry regional performance coach.

“I am elated to be a part of the management team of an agency that prides itself on exceptional customer service for families,” Spellman said. “I learned early on the importance of serving others. It brings great rewards and teaches humility.

“I will focus on continuing to build strong teams, strong collaborative relationships, a stronger community and stronger families in Calhoun County.”

Spellman has an associate’s degree in human services from Denmark Technical College, a bachelor’s in sociology from Claflin University and a master’s in human services from Webster University.

Theresa Spellman

Spellman 

 SOURCE: SCDSS
