New DPU customer could add $40-50K a year

Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities officials say the utility is currently in discussions with a potential customer that could mean an additional $40,000 to $50,000 in annual revenues.

"We have been talking with a prospective customer," Orangeburg DPU Manager Warren Harley told City Council during its Aug. 16 meeting. "It would be a significant customer for us if we are able to land it."

As a result of the talks, Harley requested council allow DPU to spend an additional $875,000 in its 2022-23 fiscal year budget for the extension of a gas line for the customer, which is currently being identified as Project Road.

Harley said there are funds available to do the project.

Harley said while the annual revenues could be between $40,000 and $50,000, he estimates that revenue would grow in the future.

The additional budget request came prior to council giving second reading to the utility's budget. The gas line project was an item added between the budget's first and second reading.

The DPU budget is calling for a water and wastewater increase.

The average customer inside the city limits could see an increase of approximately $1.71 for water and $3.24 for wastewater per month, according to DPU. That’s based on 600 cubic feet of water used per month.

The average customer outside the city will see increases of $3.42 for water and $6.48 for wastewater.

The changes will bring in an additional $1,193,644 in revenue for the water division and $911,446 for the wastewater division.

DPU officials say the rate increase will be spread out over time with recommended increases for the future.

Water and wastewater rates were last increased in 2017.

DPU officials say the increases are necessary due to an increased cost of treating water and wastewater.

DPU officials say despite the increase, the utility still has among the lowest combined water and wastewater rates around.

DPU electric and gas rates will not increase.

Council gave 6-1 second reading to the budget with Councilman Richard Stroman in opposition.

Stroman said while he is supportive of the new gas project, he voted in opposition to the rate increases in water and wastewater.

In addition to approving DPU's 2022-23 fiscal year budget, council gave unanimous second reading to changes to the 2021-22 DPU budget.

The utility's revenues exceeded its expenses for the current fiscal year by $9.95 million, though the numbers could change before third and final reading.

After a $7.2 million transfer from the utility to the city's general fund budget, DPU will see a profit of about $2.3 million for the current fiscal year.

In other matters, Marc Wood of Sheheen, Hancock and Godwin said the city has received about 70% of its revenues for July as compared to the budgeted amount of 83%. The city's expenses for the month of July was in line with about 85% with the budget, Wood said.

"There are several large items of revenue that come from the state and the Municipal Association that will hit in the month of September," Wood said. "That will help close that percentage gap. The lease proceeds will be in and so those will be recognized in August."

Wood said as a result, the gap between revenues and expenses will be closed in the August financial statement.

"The gap between the revenues and expenditures -- about $2.5 million -- that will pretty much be gone and eliminated when you get the August report," Wood said.

In other business during the Aug. 16:

Council unanimously approved to nominating Nancy Davis (at-large); Rogers Jarvis (District 1); Henry Ideozu (District 2); Mary Brown (District 3); Carolyn Evans (District 4); Catherine Murray (District 5); and Georgene Hightower (District 6) to serve on an ad hoc grant program committee that will determine the allocation of $275,000 in federal COVID relief money to assist nonprofits within the city.

Religious and charitable organizations located within the city can receive up to $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money under the council-approved disbursement.

Nonprofits had until Aug. 1 to apply and City Administrator Sidney Evering said about 14 grant applications were received and vetted.

The awards will be announced Sept. 16.

Council went into closed session to receive an update from the University of North Carolina Development Finance Initiative on the Railroad Corner revitalization project. The Railroad Corner is situated at the intersections of Russell, Magnolia and Boulevard streets.

In June, minority-owned JDH Development and Orangeburg District Partners submitted full proposals to develop the corner. The city is preparing to select a development partner for the Railroad Corner project as early as this fall.

Project officials hope that by the third quarter of 2023, shovels will be in the ground for the project.

Council also went into closed session to discuss a personnel matter related to the draft of the city's employee handbook.