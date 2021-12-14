 Skip to main content
New Dollar General opens in St. Matthews

Dollar General logo

Dollar General has opened a new store at 704 F R Huff Dr. in St. Matthews.

To commemorate the opening of the new location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Through a partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.

The addition of the St. Matthews store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants

The new store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.

