CORDOVA – Edisto High School leaders, school student athletes and Orangeburg County School District officials Thursday morning celebrated the groundbreaking and start of construction for a new turf athletic field at Edisto High School.

“Today marks the beginning of a new era,” Edisto High School rising senior and Edisto Cougar guard and defensive end Tabias Farrison said during the ceremony on the football field. “We are proud to say that we played on this field and even watched games on this field as fans. This field has become a home to many past Cougars and present Cougars.”

“This new field provides a new and flat surface which allows athletes to reach their peak performance or provide a more modern look,” Edisto High School rising senior and football player Taylen Clinkscales said. “We are thankful for Orangeburg County School District and everyone involved for making this possible.”

Clinkscales said the new field is something that has been needed for a long time and will help the students.

“I have been out here since my freshman year,” he said. “There have been a lot of stickers things in the grass that stick you, and bumps.”

“Issues come with natural grass,” Clinkscales continued. “With the turf field it will give us the guaranteed smooth experience every time. We won’t have to worry about those types of things.”

Clinkscales said a wet grassy surface becomes hazardous.

“The mud can kick up underneath you,” Clinkscales said. “It can cause a slip or ankle twist. With the turf that is a solid field and won’t really necessarily twist up and tear away like normal grass would.”

“We are excited to be breaking ground on this new state-of-the-art athletic field,” Edisto High School Principal Dr. Kemeka Johnson said. “This field will enhance our athletic programs by providing opportunities for our student athletes to showcase their talents to the Edisto community.”

“We envision this field to be a gathering place for our community to fellowship, to celebrate and to embrace the students of Edisto High School,” Johnson said. “We would like to thank all the stakeholders who played an integral role in this endeavor.”

OCSD Director of Student Services Hayward Jean, who offered the invocation at the event, thanked God for providing the district a new field – a place of favor, inspiration, empowerment, leadership and development.

“We dedicate this field to you,” Jean prayed. “This will be a field Lord God where our student athletes will grow and become all you call them to be. We pray this be a field that will be safe.”

The new turf will be placed down by Louisiana-based GeoSurfaces.

“We are going to bring these up to standards that a lot of people have converted to,” GeoSurfaces Vice President of Business Development Todd Penley said.

Penley said the turf is called AllSport Ultra, a 50/50 blend of monofilament and slit film fiber.

“We manufacture it, we install it and most importantly we live it with you,” Penley said.

Penley said the company will come back annually to help the district maintain the field during its life.

“You will have seam failures occasionally; there is literally probably a mile and a half of glued seams in a synthetic turf field,” Penley said. “Those pop up, we help you repair, we teach you how to maintain the field. It is pretty much a maintenance free for the life of the synthetic field.”

Penley noted the turf is prevalent in the United States and has been used on "some high-level fields."

He noted the turf has received the highest field testing protocol of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).

“FIFA has set the bar,” Penley said. “The NFL is trying to catch up where FIFA is from an international standpoint.”

“It is our intent to give you the safest system possible,” Penley said.

In addition to working on the football field, GeoSurfaces is also going to place a rubberized track at the school.

Penley said it would be a seamless transition from the field to the track.

GeoSurfaces is no stranger to placing down turf.

The company has specialized in artificial sports surfaces including fields at Louisiana State University, Arkansas State, the Hawaii Pro Bowl, UNC-Chapel Hill, Rice University, Rhodes College and the City of Birmingham, Alabama to name a few.

“It is a great day in Cougarland,” Edisto High School Football coach Marcus Livingston said. “Today is a new day in Cougartown. I am so proud and so happy. I am happy for the things we are going to do here.”

“Breaking ground means new things,” Livingston said.

“It is not just about the high school students who will be on this field for soccer, for football ... it is also about the young folks who are in the classroom and we are trying to embed those activities and opportunities,” OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said. “It is about providing a comprehensive educational experience. It is not just about an education. It is about an experience – inside the classroom, outside the classroom, athletics.”

“We talk about the four As – we talk about the academics, we talk about the arts, we talk about the athletics, we talk about activities,” Foster continued. “We have to make sure that we are providing high quality opportunities in all four of those areas. This is just another step in the right direction.”

Addressing the school’s football players, Foster thanked the students for their commitment to being student athletes.

“This is an opportunity to show you that we appreciate you and want honor your abilities,” Foster said. “This field will be the ticket for many of you to continue your education. “This groundbreaking is for you. Take advantage of the opportunities. Don’t take it for granted: work hard in the classroom and the field and provide opportunities for you in the future.”

Edisto High School’s athletic field upgrade is one of six athletic fields the district is upgrading at its high schools.

The district’s board of trustees voted to spend $5.4 million for the projects during its April meeting.

The plan will upgrade athletic fields from grass to turf at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School, Branchville High School, Bethune-Bowman Middle High School, Lake Marion High School and at the future Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

The work at each site will cost between $880,000 and $920,000.

The fields will be available for use for multiple athletic events and competitions.

The cost of the fields is included in the larger $190 bond referendum approved by voters in November 2022.

Foster also thanked the community for supporting the bond referendum that is making the fields possible.

“This is because of you because of your vision, your support that we are able to do these things for our students,” Foster said. This is a community lift.”

Assistant Superintendent for Operations Bob Grant said H-K-T will be the next field to be replaced, with work expected to begin in a couple of weeks.

The goal is to have both the Edisto and H-K-T fields down before the start of the football season, Grant said.

Grant said the other fields will start after the football season in November, with the hopes for the work to be complete in time for spring sports. The field at the new O-W High School will be done during the construction of the new school.

The groundbreaking was a festive atmosphere.

Blue and yellow ribbons were tied around each of the gold shovels.

Miniature soccer balls and footballs were also available for the attendees.

OCSD Board members Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens and Dr. Debora Brunson were also in attendance.