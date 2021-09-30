New COVID deaths in Bamberg, Orangeburg counties

Two more T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus, according to numbers released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One of the residents was from Bamberg County and the other was from Orangeburg County.

Statewide, there are 1,514 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 103 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 689,190 and confirmed deaths is 10,830.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 27 new cases, 12,528 total cases and a total of 292 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 4 new cases, 1,835 total cases and a total of 59 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,513 total cases and a total of 40 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.