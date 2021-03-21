New coronavirus deaths reported in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County recorded three more coronavirus deaths in March, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

All three residents were in the 35 to 64 age category. One person died on March 11, another on March 17 and the other on March 18.

DHEC says another person who died on March 15 probably died of the coronavirus. The person was in the 65 and older age category.

Statewide, there are 654 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 35 new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 459,417 and confirmed deaths to 7,953.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 21 new cases, 8,633 total cases and a total of 222 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,387 total cases and a total of 50 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,170 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.