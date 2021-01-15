 Skip to main content
New coronavirus deaths, cases in T&D Region
breaking

COVID-19 illustration (copy)

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

The T&D Region has four more coronavirus deaths and one that was probably due to the coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC reported the following deaths:

• A Bamberg County resident in the 65 and over age category died Tuesday.

• A Calhoun County resident in the 65 and over age category died Monday.

• An Orangeburg County resident in the 65 and over age category died Jan. 2.

• An Orangeburg County resident in the 35 to 64 age category died Jan. 2.

In addition, an Orangeburg County resident in the 65 and over age category probably died of coronavirus on Tuesday.

DHEC reports that 47 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with six more Bamberg County residents and seven more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,845 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 93 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 341,597 and confirmed deaths to 5,513.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 47 new cases, 6,018 total cases and a total of 163 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 1,046 total cases and a total of 43 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 918 total cases and a total of 22 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

