New coronavirus cases throughout T&D Region

There are 11 new cases of the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Calhoun County has one new case and Bamberg County has two new cases.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 741 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 170,862 and confirmed deaths to 3,713.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 3,360 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 693 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 506 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.