 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New coronavirus cases throughout T&D Region
0 comments
alert

New coronavirus cases throughout T&D Region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

There are 11 new cases of the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Calhoun County has one new case and Bamberg County has two new cases.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 741 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 170,862 and confirmed deaths to 3,713.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 3,360 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 693 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 506 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

T&D editor's briefing 11-3-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News