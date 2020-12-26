New coronavirus cases throughout T&D Region

There are 38 new cases of the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County has 10 more cases and Calhoun County has six more cases.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 2,260 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 263,392 and confirmed deaths to 4,662.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 38 new cases, 4,606 total cases and a total of 145 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 10 new cases, 882 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 6 new cases, 725 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.