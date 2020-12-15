New coronavirus cases throughout region

An additional 39 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Seven more Bamberg County residents and 12 more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 2,303 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 239,119 and confirmed deaths to 4,402.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 39 new cases, 4,271 total cases and a total of 140 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 7 new cases, 820 total cases and a total of 38 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 12 new cases, 644 total cases and a total of 17 deaths and 2 probable deaths.